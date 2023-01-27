A nasty crash while racing at Swan Hill may have broken David Hutchinson's back but it didn't break his speedway spirit.
The motorsport fan drove five hours from Dromana, a seaside suburb on the Mornington Peninsula, to Warrnambool on Thursday for the 2023 South West Conveyancing Grand Annual Sprintcar Classic.
"I've been involved in speedway my whole life, it started with my dad and uncle," he said.
"I grew up with it, then I drove compact speedcars in the '80s and '90s, before stopping to have a family."
Mr Hutchinson said he starting racing again about seven years ago until a crash at Swan Hill broke his back.
"I hit another car and mine rolled," he said.
"I was in rehab for about 14 weeks."
Everyone in speedway is pretty close.- David Hutchinson
Mr Hutchinson said speedway took him across the country with his favourite location being Darwin.
Now he's a spectator, but with retirement looming, he's keen to to keep travelling for the sport.
Mr Hutchinson, who arrived in Warrnambool with a new caravan in tow, said the last three years had been "a bit down" due to the pandemic but it was good to be back.
"I love the family atmosphere. Everyone in speedway is pretty close," he said.
Mr Hutchinson said the hobby had always been a family affair with his son Joel following in his footsteps.
When he was younger, Mr Hutchinson raced his brothers and cousins.
"It's a great bonding experience but once that helmet is on, your cousin isn't your cousin and your brother isn't your brother," he said.
