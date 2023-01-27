For Warrnambool's Zoe McFadden, growing up with motorsport meant weekend trips with the family to regional NSW and the backwaters of Queensland.
Now, it's flying to the USA for months at a time to support her husband and champion racer James with a two-year-old in tow.
Zoe said the couple ran around in the same circles, getting together when they were 21 and tying the knot two years ago.
They snuck away to get married during the COVID-19 pandemic, at a time when their guests were limited to just 14 people, and on the morning after Warrnambool's Fifty for 50 Classic in January 2021.
James led all 50 laps on his way to victory that night, making their wedding day even more special.
Zoe said her father sponsored a car when she was 12 and her family would travel to regional NSW and the backwaters of Queensland each weekend to watch it race.
"It was good because as a family we were involved. When we were 14, 15, all through way through to 25, we'd go away with our parents every weekend," she said.
"I still love it for that very reason. As a mum now, I can appreciate how much my parents would have loved having their teenagers involved, hanging out with them on a Saturday night."
It's a family tradition she hopes to see continue with their son Maverick (Mav).
Before the couple had their first child, James would spend most of his time in the USA without Zoe.
"Our relationship was a lot different then, I'd stay at home and work, and he'd be over there," she said.
"It was lots of messaging, Facetimes, trying each other at weird times and never quite catching each other on the phone.
"The hardest thing was when he had a couple of big wins in the states and I wasn't there. You'd be super excited but he'd get home three months later and the moment felt like it was lost.
"You'd share it with whoever was in Australia watching it on the couch but it's 12 hours later."
Since Mav was born, the trio spend more time together as a family on the road.
"Mav and I usually go (to the USA) sometime in March when it's stopped snowing," Zoe said.
"We pack everything we can fit into two bags and go."
Zoe said highlights included James winning his first classic in Warrnambool in 2017, and Mav experiencing his father win a World of Outlaws race.
"James had a fair bit of pressure on himself from himself (ahead of the 2017 classic) so that was a pretty big deal when he won, I can still remember the whole night," she said.
"And when Mav and I were there when he won the outlaw, that was cool."
