The Standard
Home/News/Local News

Zoe McFadden was involved in motorsports years before meeting champion racer, husband James

Jessica Howard
By Jessica Howard
Updated January 27 2023 - 5:13pm, first published 4:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Zoe and James McFadden with their two-year-old son Maverick.

For Warrnambool's Zoe McFadden, growing up with motorsport meant weekend trips with the family to regional NSW and the backwaters of Queensland.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Jessica Howard

Jessica Howard

Journalist

Email: jessica.howard@warrnamboolstandard.com.au

Local News

Get the latest Warrnambool news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.