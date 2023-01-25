The Standard
Ted Collins signs with Livson Racing for 2023 Australian Superbikes Championships

By Meg Saultry
Updated January 25 2023 - 7:54pm, first published 5:35pm
Warrnambool's Ted Collins has joined professional team Livson Racing for the 2023 Australian Superbikes Championships.

Warrnambool's Ted Collins is aiming to push for podium finishes in the Australian Superbike Championships after re-joining the circuit full-time with a professional team.

