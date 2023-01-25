Warrnambool's Ted Collins is aiming to push for podium finishes in the Australian Superbike Championships after re-joining the circuit full-time with a professional team.
Collins, 23, joins forces with Livson Racing for 2023, taking the BMW M1000RR from team owner Nathan Spiteri, who announced his retirement in November.
"To get the opportunity to go back with such a good team is almost like a confidence boost... knowing I'm able to get back into the championship full-time but also with a super-professional team," Collins said.
Collins said he put the feelers out to Spiteri after hearing he would be enlisting a younger rider for 2023, with a successful test day in Phillip Island to follow.
"I've known Nathan for quite a while, and Jake (Skate) who is the team manager, I known since racing in juniors," Collins said. "When the opportunity arose to team up with them, it was a no-brainer."
Spiteri welcomed Collins to the team.
"He has been a young rider who I have watched grow and I can't wait to see how he performs this season with the right people around him," Spiteri said of Collins.
Collins strung together strong performances throughout 2022, claiming the Victorian state title and an outright Superbike lap record at Broadford.
He said he had long intended to return to the ASBK circuit, and in 2021 purchased a Yahama R1 alongside his dad Jon as they attempted to build their own team. However budget and resource constraints made it hard to be as competitive as Collins had hoped.
"That's why in 2022 we opted for the Vic titles, which was great because we got that championships and broke that record which was a huge accomplishment," Collins said.
"Naturally as a racer you want the next step and to go bigger. To get on board with a super-professional team and take the stress off my family as well, it was a great opportunity."
Collins said the goal throughout 2023 was to make the top 10 each round, along with top five finishes.
"As the year progresses I really would expect to get better," he said. "The field is super competitive... but hopefully towards the end of the year, we're really fighting for podiums."
Collins will head to a Sydney Motorsport Park on February 1 and 2 for the team's official pre-season test ahead of the opening round of the championships at Phillip Island from February 24 to 26.
He will host a fundraiser at Warrnambool City Memorial Bowls Club on February 9 from 6pm, with the team bike on show. Tickets can be purchased at southwesttrackdays.com.au.
Sports journalist at the Warrnambool Standard, with a strong interest in Australian Rules Football, basketball and women in sport. Email: meg.saultry@austcommunitymedia.com.au | mobile: 0475 949 802
