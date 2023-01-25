In the past 10 years we have built an outstanding team from nothing. We have become one of Victoria's best which is something we're extremely proud of.- Corey McCullagh
Corey McCullagh will end a distinguished driving career with one last assault at the South West Conveyancing Grand Annual Sprintcar Classic.
The Warrnambool-based driver, who won the 2018 classic, announced the decision to cease operations of Corey McCullagh Racing in a social media post on Tuesday night.
"In the past 10 years we have built an outstanding team from nothing," the post read. "We have become one of Victoria's best which is something we're extremely proud of. 125 odd race meetings, 13 wins, numerous championships and ultimately the greatest prize... the 2018 Grand Annual Sprintcar Classic."
McCullagh revealed his final race would be this weekend's 50th anniversary of the classic and will contest Saturday's qualifying night, ahead of the finale on Sunday. He finished third in last year's classic.
McCullagh, who drives the V90, thanked his family, crew members, sponsors and the wider community for their support across the last decade.
He said his next chapter remained unknown, with time with family and friends most important. McCullagh welcomed his first child - a son Bentley - last July.
McCullagh has finished on the podium three times in four A-Mains this season, including two wins at Avalon on Boxing Day and January 14. The Standard contacted McCullagh for comment.
MORE SPORT:
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Sports journalist at the Warrnambool Standard, with a strong interest in Australian Rules Football, basketball and women in sport. Email: meg.saultry@austcommunitymedia.com.au | mobile: 0475 949 802
Sports journalist at the Warrnambool Standard, with a strong interest in Australian Rules Football, basketball and women in sport. Email: meg.saultry@austcommunitymedia.com.au | mobile: 0475 949 802
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.