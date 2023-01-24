The Standard
Port Fairy police are requesting information for the public after four bikes were stolen

By Andrew Thomson
January 24 2023 - 1:08pm
Bikes stolen in spate of thefts at caravan park

Police are seeking information from the public after four bikes were stolen from the Gardens Caravan Park in Port Fairy overnight Saturday.

