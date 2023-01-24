Bikes stolen in spate of thefts at caravan park

Police are seeking information from the public after four bikes were stolen from the Gardens Caravan Park in Port Fairy overnight Saturday.
Port Fairy police Constable Zac Petrie said that three of the bikes were stolen overnight Saturday and recovered in the vicinity of the caravan park.
Their owners have been located.
Another bike was located up a tree and the owner of that bike has not been located.
"If the owner of that missing bike comes forward and can describe the bike then they can claim it," Constable Petrie said.
"The three bikes were located near St Patrick's church.
"We are requesting that anyone who saw anything suspicious, or who has information about the stolen bikes, to contact the Port Fairy police station or Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.
"This is the first spate of thefts from the caravan park this year," he said.
