Top Warrnambool trainer Lindsey Smith took the training honours with a treble at his home track on Wednesday.
Smith, who had six runners on the eight-race program, was successful with Yellow Sam, Sir Atlas and Jugan.
The three horses won maiden races but the multiple Group One winning trainer predicted more wins are in store for the trio.
"It's been a good day," Smith told The Standard. "I was quietly confident we would have a good day but it's always tough to win three races at any meeting.
"I'm sure Yellow Sam, Sir Atlas and Jugan have plenty of improvement in them. I've got a really good opinion of Sir Atlas. He had trialled up well at Terang and Hamilton.
"I'm not sure where we'll head to with Sir Atlas for his next start.
"We'll just see how he pulls up before making future plans.
"He's going to be suited to races over 1600 to 2000 metres, instead of the 1300 metres of today.
"Yellow Sam deserved her win. The form around her was strong.
"She had been unlucky at her first two starts and had gone good on the training track in the lead up to this run.
"Jugan showed he may be a handy stayer going on his win in a staying race."
Fellow local trainers Tom Dabernig and Aaron Purcell also had winners on the program.
Dabernig won with Ashim while Francine gave Purcell his winner.
Talented jockey Dean Yendall will be on the sidelines for seven meetings after pleading guilty to a whip infringement on Permutation.
Punters went home happy with five favourites successful on the eight-race program. Yellow Sam and Gunna Gunna were heavily-backed and didn't let their supporters down.
Warrnambool race again next Wednesday.
