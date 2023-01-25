The Standard
Lindsey Smith brings home treble at Warrnambool mid-week meeting

By Tim Auld
January 25 2023 - 5:30pm
Yellow Sam, ridden by Jarrod Fry, wins the The Midfield Group Maiden Plate at Warrnambool for trainer Lindsey Smith. Photo by Alice Miles/Racing Photos

Top Warrnambool trainer Lindsey Smith took the training honours with a treble at his home track on Wednesday.

