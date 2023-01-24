Man admits to bribing teen daughter for sexual acts

A Southern Grampians Shire district father bribed his teenage daughter he sexually abused in their family home, a court has heard.
The 57-year-old man, who cannot be named because that could identify the complainant, pleaded guilty in Warrnambool County Court this week to incest and two counts of indecent act with a child under 16.
The court heard the victim was aged between 13 and 17 when the historic child sex offences took place in their family home.
Prosecutor Richard Pirrie said the offending took place every few months when the victim's mother was away seeking medical treatment.
He said during the later part of the offending, the man used bribes of money to participate in the sexual acts.
The court heard the victim reported the abuse to Hamilton police in 2020 after first disclosing the offending to her partner.
She then sent a message to her father telling him that her partner was aware of the abuse.
The offender immediately attended the Hamilton police station where he said he wanted to confess to the sexual offending against his daughter.
During Tuesday's plea hearing, the man's lawyer said her client was very forthcoming with information to the police.
She said the offending was "unfortunately opportunistic", that it continued for about four years and there was grooming behaviour evident.
She said her client "committed a terrible wrong which he fully admitted when he conducted the record of interview".
"He knew it was very wrong what he was doing," she said.
The lawyer said the man's family was aware of the offending.
Mr Pirrie said the offending involved a degree of victim blaming, bribes, and carried a maximum penalty of 25 years.
He said the offending was a breach of trust, particularly because it took place in the family home and mainly in the matrimonial bed.
He said the man should be sentenced as a serious sexual offender, with jail time and a parole period, and would be required to be placed on the Sex Offenders Register.
The man, who has been in custody on remand for more than 30 days, will be sentenced at a later date.
Sexual Assault Helpline counsellors are available from 7.30am to 11.30pm, seven days. Call 1800 010 120.
In an emergency, call 000.
Call Lifeline 13 11 14.
Email: jessica.howard@warrnamboolstandard.com.au
