POPULAR trainer Peter Chow rates his two runners as strong each-way chances at Warrnambool on Wednesday.
Chow saddles up Shellaquin in a 1300-metre maiden and Duke Of Neworleans lines up in a restricted race over 1100 metres on the eight-event program.
Both horses have had limited starts for Chow after coming from other stables.
"I'm happy with my two runners leading into Wednesday," Chow told The Standard.
"Shellaquin is first-up. He's had a couple of nice jump-outs at Terang and Hamilton on the back of one run for us in June last year. He's a nice type of horse.
"I think he'll be best suited to races around 1600 metres but the 1300 metres is a nice starting point for this campaign."
Duke Of Neworleans is chasing his third win from five starts for Chow.
"I've got my fingers crossed there may be a bit of give in the track for Duke Of Neworleans," he said.
"He's better suited to soft ground. I thought it was a good win by him at Kyneton last month.
"We've just kept him fresh for this race. It looks a tough field on paper. Jarrod Fry won on him last time at Kyneton and has the ride again on Wednesday."
Bookmakers rate Shellaquin, who will be ridden by Dean Yendall, a $3.40 hope of breaking his maiden while Duke Of Neworleans is a $15 chance of taking out the restricted event.
The running rail is out six metres for the meeting.
More than 40 millimetres of irrigation has been applied to the track in the past seven days.
The track is rated a soft five.
MORE SPORT:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.