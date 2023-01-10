The Standard

Under the Auld Pump: Former netballer Katie Monigatti shares breast cancer journey

By Tim Auld
Updated January 10 2023 - 1:54pm, first published 12:20pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Kelvin, Adeline, Eloise and Katie Monigatti together for a candid family portrait. Picture supplied

Former netballer Katie Monigatti, who was diagnosed with breast cancer in 2020, goes Under the Auld Pump with TIM AULD.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Warrnambool news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.