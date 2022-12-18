The Standard
Floods, lack of cabbage, factory goes broke - perfect storm creates dim sim shortage

By Andrew Thomson
Updated December 18 2022 - 4:41pm, first published 3:30pm
Eric Xiang at Parker's Fish and Chips stockpiled dim sims after word of a flooded factory and a lack of cabbage but the shop remains in high demand. Picture by Anthony Brady.

Dim sim lovers in Warrnambool are verging on delirious due to the massive dearth of the fried dumpling delicacy.

