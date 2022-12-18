Dim sim lovers in Warrnambool are verging on delirious due to the massive dearth of the fried dumpling delicacy.
A factory being flooded twice and a shortage of cabbage has led to a fish and chip shop staple being almost unobtainable.
Dim sims have never been in shorter supply with many fish and chip shops running out and some without stock for up to three weeks.
It's led to a migration of customers to shops with dim sim stockpiles.
In a random ring-around of fast food outlets on Sunday only Parker's in Timor Street and Harry's at the Centro complex currently have dimmies in stock.
Eric Xiang at Parker's Fish and Chips said he had the inside mail that dim sims were going to be hard to get and he stockpiled the tasty morsels.
"I knew what was happening and we ordered more, but we don't have many in stock," he said.
"The factory flooded, but we're told things will very soon be back to normal," he said.
Harry's Fish and Chips worker Chi Wu said his outlet had run out but was now stocked up.
"We've got some, got lots," he said.
"We did run out but we've got another delivery," he said.
Other fish and chip outlets including Northpoint, Connor's and East Warrnambool do not have dim sims although they have South Melbourne dim sims.
Fish and chips veteran Barb Kellow said there were lots of stories about supply resuming this week, but she's sceptical.
"There's a lot of rumours," she said.
"I've heard them all but I won't believe anything until I get them in my hands. It could all be Christmas wishes.
"I got some dropped off, but I've been out for three weeks. I've tried different suppliers and tried to source them through my daughter in Ballarat, but it's a widespread issue.
"I've heard the factory flooded twice and there's also a shortage of cabbage."
Bec Keane at Connor's said supply had been problematic.
"We were lucky and got some, they've been hard to get, but they ran out on Friday. I've never seen it like this. We were one of the few places to have them.
"We're expecting a delivery early this week and we've still got the South Melbourne dim sims.
"It's crazy. I've never seen it like this," she said.
PFD area business manager Jason Byron said it was expected there would be a delivery of dim sims to Warrnambool fish and chip shops on Tuesday.
He confirmed the Marathon factory had been flooded, another producer went broke and then a third factory had trouble with cabbage supply.
