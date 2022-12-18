Families clutching picnic rugs and chairs flocked to Warrnambool's Civic Green on Friday for the city's annual Carols on the Green.
The event, which was sponsored by the city council, was organised by the combined churches in Warrnambool and the band lead the city in singing the traditional carols.
Food vendors offered pizza, dumplings, pancakes, barbecue and a coffee van on the night.
In 2020, a virtual carols event was staged and last year organisers pulled the pin on the event when it became clear it would have to be fenced and vaccination status' check.
Email: jessica.howard@warrnamboolstandard.com.au
