Koroit's newest community leader has praised the contribution of her predecessor and vowed to continue his good work.
Renee Lane has been elected as the president of the Koroit and District Progress Association.
Ms Lane, a past secretary of the group, replaces inaugural president Sam Rudolph, who held the head post for three years.
"Sam has done an amazing job to lead from the very start and establish the association," Ms Lane said.
"He has been able to get a lot of momentum going for the group and has helped make it an important voice for Koroit.
"My aim is to keep that momentum going and keep advocating for Koroit.
"'Sam is staying on the committee, which is great, we have a really good group of people on board."
Ms Lane said the progress association had spent much of its time over the last three years pushing the township renewal project.
This includes a major upgrade of the town's streetscape.
The progress association has successfully lobbied Moyne Shire to make it council's number one major protect priority. Moyne had been advocating for government funding to ensure the project becomes a reality.
