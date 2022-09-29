The Standard
Crowd gathers at Warrnambool memorial to mark National Police Remembrance Day

By Jessica Greenan
Updated September 29 2022 - 6:21am, first published 5:00am
Senior Constable Graeme Cox, Superintendent Martin Hardy and Acting Senior Sergeant Danny Brown at the memorial service for fallen police officers held in Warrnambool on Thursday morning.

Sunshine bathed a crowd of residents who gathered to pay their respects to police killed in the line of duty at a memorial service in Warrnambool today.

