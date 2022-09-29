The Standard
Terang man remains in custody on remand after sending 'distasteful' images to woman

Jessica Howard
By Jessica Howard
Updated September 29 2022 - 1:15am, first published 1:00am
More jail for middle-aged man who sent unsolicited nudes to woman

UPDATED, Thursday 11am: A 50-year-old Terang man who sent unsolicited nude photos to his partner has had a difficult time in custody, his lawyer says.

