Timboon Demons A grade coaches Carley Hickey and Bethany Hallyburton are looking to build upon a finals-bound first season in charge by re-signing for 2023.
Hickey said she and Hallyburton, who coached the Demons' A reserves in 2020, always believed the Demons had the depth to be competitive this year despite all but one A grader not returning.
"We had a really good group to work with across the three grades," she said. "And we had a lot of girls who had to step up each week."
Hickey said the group ticked off every goal that was set this season. The Demons finished fifth and won and elimination final to progress to the second week of finals.
"At the start of the year we said to the girls just to be competitive and we got through the first part of the season and we were," she said. "We ticked that goal off and made another goal to maybe make finals... then to win a final."
Hickey is encouraged by the fact it was also many players' first year in A grade, with a total of 16 players stepping on court in the top grade.
"We've got some really good young talent coming through," she said. "They've had some exposure this year and looking to build on that next year."
Hickey is hopeful the majority of the team would return next season, with the two coaches in the process of touching base with players.
MORE SPORT:
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Now just one tap with our new app: Digital subscribers now have the convenience of faster news, right at your fingertips with The Standard:
Sports journalist at the Warrnambool Standard, with a strong interest in Australian Rules Football, basketball and women in sport. Email: meg.saultry@austcommunitymedia.com.au | mobile: 0475 949 802
Sports journalist at the Warrnambool Standard, with a strong interest in Australian Rules Football, basketball and women in sport. Email: meg.saultry@austcommunitymedia.com.au | mobile: 0475 949 802
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.