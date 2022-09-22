HAMILTON hobby trainer Louise Cooper is hoping a gear change helps The Fire Trap's chances in the $50,000 Coleraine Cup on Friday.
The Fire Trap will have winkers on for the first time in the feature race on Coleraine's eight-race program.
Cooper, who trains in partnership with her husband Matt, said the seven-year-old had been a frustrating horse to train.
"He's got a lot of ability but just hasn't produced it," she said.
"I'm hoping the winkers will switch The Fire Trap on.
"He had been racing in blinkers but we've decided to take them off and put the winkers on for the cup.
"We've only had him for the four starts so we're still learning about him. He's shown a lot of ability on the training track but come race day he's just failed to deliver."
The former talented jockey is confident the jump in distance from 1556 metres to 1800 metres is no need for concern.
"It'll be The Fire Trap's first time at 1800 metres," Cooper said. "I suppose it's all just trial and error with the horse but I'm confident we'll have a better idea how he goes after Sunday's race. We've schooled him over the jumps and he seems to love them."
Thought Of That, trained by the powerful Maher-Eustace stable is the early favourite with bookmakers for the cup.
The first race is at 12.50pm while the cup is at 4.30pm.
