The Standard

Horse trainer Louise Cooper picks The Fire Trap for 2022 Coleraine Cup

By Tim Auld
Updated September 22 2022 - 4:34am, first published 4:21am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Horses at Coleraine racecourse. Picture by Morgan Hancock

HAMILTON hobby trainer Louise Cooper is hoping a gear change helps The Fire Trap's chances in the $50,000 Coleraine Cup on Friday.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Warrnambool news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.