The Standard
Updated

Melbourne Zoo crew to rescue seal stuck on Simpson dairy farm

MM
By Madeleine McNeil
Updated August 18 2022 - 7:13am, first published 5:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Big: A large lost seal that found its way to a Simpson dairy farm was rescued by a Melbourne Zoo and Parks Victoria on Thursday afternoon. Picture: Karli McGee.

Update: Thursday, 3.30pm

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
MM

Madeleine McNeil

Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Warrnambool news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.