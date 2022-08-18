A group of Hawkesdale residents attempting to stop the construction of a neighbouring wind farm has had its latest appeal crushed in the Victorian Supreme Court of Appeal.
The case revolved around the Victorian planning minister extending a planning permit for the proposed Hawkesdale Wind Farm in November 2020, with the group The People of the Small Town of Hawkesdale Inc arguing the extension was invalid.
In August 2021 Supreme Court Justice Melinda Richards found the group did not have legal standing to appeal the permit extension because there was no evidence the 12-person group existed prior to 2021, when it filed the legal challenge.
The group appealed the decision, arguing Justice Richards had erred in her determination of standing, but on Thursday morning a three-judge panel of the Supreme Court of Appeal flatly rejected the group's arguments.
Court president Justice Karin Emerson said the group had not made out "any of the the matters of contention" in the case.
"None of the grounds of appeal have been made out," Justice Emerson said.
To make matters worse for the Hawkesdale group, the lawyers for both the planning minister and the wind farm developer Global Power Generation asked the court to order the group to pay all the costs associated with the appeal.
Reporter covering politics, environment and health
