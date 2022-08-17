The Standard

Court hears potential deportees being discriminated against as they are not eligible for parole

AT
By Andrew Thomson
Updated August 18 2022 - 12:24am, first published August 17 2022 - 10:52pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Not eligible: It looks like a Mortlake ecstasy dealer will not be eligible for parole and have to serve his full jail sentence before being deported. This is a file image.

A drug dealing Mortlake shearer is unlikely to get parole at the start of next month as he's expected to be deported to New Zealand.

