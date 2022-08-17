A drug dealing Mortlake shearer is unlikely to get parole at the start of next month as he's expected to be deported to New Zealand.
Premier Sciascia, 32, previously of Mills Street, pleaded guilty in the County Court during June last year to dealing MDMA/ecstasy in a commercial quantity and possessing items used in the trafficking of drugs.
He was jailed for three years and six months, with a minimum two years to serve before being eligible for parole.
Judge Mark Dean said it was accepted Sciascia faced deportation after he was released from custody as he was born in New Zealand, even though but has no links with the country and his family now lived in Mortlake.
On Wednesday this week, Sciascia was resentenced on two counts of assault and one charge of making a threat to kill, which came about after two physical altercation with a woman at the end of a night celebrating Sciascia's little brother's 18th birthday.
He had previously been placed on a community corrections order, but breached the order by failing to comply.
Judge Michael O'Connell sentenced Sciascia to one month imprisonment, which will be served at the same time as his drug sentence.
During the hearing defence barrister Chris Oldham said his client was currently in Port Phillip Prison and eligible for parole at the start of September after serving two years in custody.
But, he said Sciascia's visa had been cancelled and he was not expected to be granted bail because he would be deported on his release from custody - therefore not complying with parole conditions.
Judge O'Connell questioned if that was discrimination and Mr Oldham said the rules around parole and deportation were currently being reviewed by the Supreme Court.
The barrister said there was an avenue of appeal for Sciascia in relation to the cancellation of his visa - describing it as difficult but not impossible for a decision to be overturned.
He described his client as currently being "hamstrung" and looked likely to serving his whole jail head sentence of three years and six months before being deported.
Currently it's expected that Sciascia will have to serve another 18 months in custody before being deported.
A court previously heard Sciascia's party lifestyle led him to dealing ecstasy during the coronavirus pandemic.
He had been a weekend user but when COVID-19 hit and he lost his job as a shearing contractor, he began taking the party drug more regularly.
Then on September 4, 2020, he was intercepted driving from Geelong with 119 grams of ecstasy in his car as he turned to trafficking to support his own habit.
A raid at his house uncovered a tablet press, digital scales, MDMA purity test kits, empty white capsules, zip lock bags, a capsule filler and a mobile phone.
Long-time senior journalist
