Port Fairy is set to host two finals in coming weeks with the Hampden league releasing its preferred finals venues on Friday afternoon.
Gardens Oval is slated to host both the Hampden elimination final on Sunday August 28 and preliminary final on Saturday September 10.
The finals series will launch at Victoria Park in Koroit for the qualifying final on Saturday August 27.
Friendlies Society Park and Cobden Recreation Reserve will host semi finals in the second week on Saturday September 3 and Sunday September 4, with the location for each date to still be determined.
The grand final will then be hosted at the Reid Oval on Saturday September 17.
The league executive indicated finals may move venues based off a range of factors including due to weather.
Hampden league administrator Mike Farrow said it was pleasing to get the venues sorted.
"A lot goes into it, looking at game make ups and supporting clubs where we can," he said.
"We're in the hands of the weather gods now in a way but the grounds are holding up well."
After two COVID ravaged years Farrow said it was an exciting time of the year.
"It's what the public and the clubs are looking forward to, having the finals series," he said.
"We've missed it for a few years so we're really excited around the football and netball fraternity."
Farrow added the decision to hand Port Fairy the preliminary final was as part of a "gentleman's agreement" to not clash with the Warrnambool district league grand final on the same day at the Reid.
"We work together when we do draws to accomodate things like that," he said. "It's been a gentleman's agreement for a number of years, that's how it's always worked and we respect each other."
