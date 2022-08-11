SOUTH Warrnambool is preparing its team for finals with three players to be rested in Saturday's penultimate home-and-away round.
The second-placed Roosters, who have earned a double chance come Hampden league finals, will be without goal-kicker Ricky Henderson and midfield duo Liam Youl and James Hussey.
Defender Trent Williamson and teenager Jonah Maher will both return from concussion protocols while midfielder Josh Saunders will also play against the Bloods at Terang Recreation Reserve.
South Warrnambool coach Mat Battistello said the club was unsure if teenager Archie Stevens would be available or receive a call-up to Carlton's VFL side.
"It is still 50-50 at this point," he said.
"We'd love him to play VFL this week, being against (undefeated) Casey. There are some good-credentialed Melbourne-listed players."
Cobden hopes promising teenage ruckman Flynn Penry will be available for its clash against North Warrnambool Eagles at Bushfield.
Penry is on GWV Rebels' list and there is a NAB League bye.
The Bombers have also brought back fellow ruck-forward Tully Darcy (illness) and forward Harrison Herschell, who has spent six weeks in the under 18 system.
Cobden coach Dan Casey said both players would add a spark to a Bombers' side chasing improvement in its final two games.
"Tully played against Warrnambool and was best on ground in the ruck and up forward," he said.
"He wants an opportunity to play against (Nathan) Vardy and learn the craft.
"The best thing about our kids is they're not frightened to put their hand up and do a job."
Jia Anderson and Joe Hutt were omitted from the Cobden team.
North Warrnambool Eagles have lost emerging forward Jack Burke to a hamstring injury with fellow goal-kickers Dion Johnstone (COVID-19) and Scott Morter (reserves) to come into the line-up.
Coach Adam Dowie, who said Matt Wines was under a cloud, had the Eagles train on Monday and Wednesday this week.
He said players Nathan Vardy and Billie Smedts would take a session on Friday night.
Camperdown made two changes for its trip to Hamilton.
NAB League-listed Hamish Sinnott returns to face the Kangaroos as does promising teenage forward Tommy Baker.
Teenager Myles Sinnott was omitted and experienced key position player Luke Molan will miss with illness.
Magpies coach Neville Swayn said Sinnott would give them "pace around the ball" for the Melville Oval contest.
Koroit welcomes back four integral players for its clash against Portland at Hanlon Park.
Premiership players Brett Harrington, Jarrod Korewha and Tim McPherson will play as will the emerging Jack Block, who regained form in the reserves after overcoming a dislocated shoulder.
Saints coach Chris McLaren said teenage duo Connor Byrne and Finn O'Sullivan, who missed a game of APS school football for Scotch College with a minor knee issue, would be rested after carrying heavy loads throughout the season.
Jack McCosh, Seamus Brady and Jack Coghlan-West were omitted while veteran Ben Goodall is unavailable.
Warrnambool brings in Damien McCorkell (COVID-19), Bradley Bull (hamstring tightness) and Ethan Boyd (NAB League) for its meeting with Port Fairy at Gardens Oval.
Blues coach Ben Parkinson said Boyd, who has played as a key defender for GWV Rebels, would "be given more freedom to allow him to run".
Tim O'Keeffe (sore back) is unavailable while Charlie Moncrieff and Josh Irving make way.
Parkinson said O'Keeffe stepped into a hole while working as a concreter and jarred his back.
The Blues opted against taking any chances with the experienced key defender given his history with soft tissue injuries.
Port Fairy v Warrnambool, 2pm Saturday, Gardens Oval
Port Fairy
B: L.Kelly, B.Goonan, C.Harwood
HB: X.Stevens, B.Dalton, J.van der Aa
C: J.Duncan, H.Peake, K.Mercovich
HF: O.Myers, D.Chapman, T.Hetherington
F: J.Coulton, R.Mohan, M.Sully
R: T.Adamson, S.Lucardie, J.Gibb
Int: T.Finn, T.Martin, D.Smith
Warrnambool
B: J.Chittick, L.Cody, A.Lowe
HB: O.Opperman, E.Boyd, M.Holt
C: D.Graham, L.Worden, J.Irving
HF: P.Anderson, J.Turland, T.Ludeman
F: J.Rowan, M.Bidmade, J.Bell
R: D.McCorkell, B.Howard, J.Turland
Int: A.Radley, E.Gattek, H.McNamara, C.Moncrieff, B.Bull
Portland v Koroit, 2pm Saturday, Hanlon Park
Portland
B: C.Peters, N.Haylock, T.Haylock
HB: J.Jenner, P.Procter, J.Edwards
C: C.Harvey, J.Walsh, D.Jackson
HF: T.Mitchell, S.Hampshire, L.Goldby
F: P.Haylock, T.Sharp, J.Dunlop
R: M.Curtis, T.Jennings, B.Malcolm
Int: K.Richardson, H.McIntyre, K.Lovell
Koroit
B: J.O'Sullivan, T.McPherson, A.Pulling
HB: J.Whitehead, M.Petersen, T.Baulch
C: B.Dobson, P.O'Sullivan, L.Hoy
HF: D.McCutcheon, S.Dobson, T.McKenry
F: B. Goodall , B.Harrington, W.Couch
R: J.Neave, J.Hausler, F.Robb
Int: J.Korewha, D.Mooney, J.Block, S. Brady
Hamilton Kangaroos v Camperdown, 2pm Saturday, Melville Oval
Hamilton Kangaroos
B: M.McMeel, R.Sigley, B.Mason
HB: J.Hickey, L.Barnes, C.Pither
C: N.Fall, A.Glare, A.Pepper
HF: T.Morris, H.Waldron, Z.Burgess
F: L.Urquhart, W.Povey, D.Russell
R: C.Murrie, D.White, C.Whyte
Int: N.Herrmann, E.Knight, T.Cook
Camperdown
B: A.Gordon, J.Evans, L.O'Neil
HB: J.Place, B.Draffin, Z.Harrop- Anderson
C: C.Lucas, H.Sumner, J.Dundon
HF: D.Absalom, I.Stephens, T.Fitzgerald
F: J.O'Neil, S.Gordon, C.Spence
R: E.Coates, H.Sinnott, Z.Sinnott
Int: A.Royal, T.Baker, T.Kent
North Warrnambool Eagles v Cobden, 2pm Saturday, Bushfield Recreation Reserve
North Warrnambool Eagles
B: J.McKinnon, T.James, J.Johnstone
HB: B.Jenkinson, L.Wines, T.Batten
C: J.Grundy, B.Smedts, A.Sinclair
HF: J.Greene, F.Jones, A.Wines
F: S.Morter, N.Vardy, D.Johnstone
R: T.Porter, J.Bermingham, B.Kellett
Int: H.Keast, M.Wines, J.Porter, T.Keast, B. Keast
Cobden
B: T.Marshall, Z.Green, J.Worboys
HB: T.Anderson, S.Thow, C.Koroneos
C: P.Pekin, L.Hickey, J.Hickey
HF: O.Darcy, L.Darcy, M.Kemp
F: M.Koroneos, H.Robertson, T.Spokes
R: G.Rooke, L.Cahill, C.Darcy
Int: T.Darcy, M.Reed, H.Herschell, F. Penry
Emg: T.Roberts
Terang Mortlake v South Warrnambool, 2pm Saturday, Terang Recreation Reserve
Terang Mortlake
B: T.Densley, D.O'Connor, S.Crawley
HB: G.Bourke, D.Jones, H.Roberts
C: B.Carracher, J.Hay, I.Kenna
HF: H.Porter, M.Baxter, D.Kenna
F: S.Mclean, W.Kain, J.Lehmann
R: D.Hobbs, R.Hutchins, X.Vickers
Int: T.Royal, N.Roberts, E.Arundell, J.Harris
South Warrnambool
B: H.Lee, X.Farley, I.Thomas
HB: M.McCluggage, S.Thompson, T.Williamson
C: B.Beks, J.Maher, J.Henderson
HF: N.Thompson, S.Kelly, W.White
F: J.Dye, M.Irving, S.Beks
R: B.Rantall, J.Saunders, S.Lenehan
Int: F.Wilkinson, T.Jenkins, P.Doukas, J.Herrmann, A.Stevens, C.Gallichan
