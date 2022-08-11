The Standard

South Warrnambool footballer Luamon Lual to play in AFL under 17 futures game

Justine McCullagh-Beasy
By Justine McCullagh-Beasy
August 11 2022 - 5:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
NEXT STEP: Emmanuel College student Luamon Lual will play for Vic Country in an under 17 futures game. Picture: Adam Trafford

A Hampden league footballer who is adding to his repertoire will play in front of AFL recruiters.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Justine McCullagh-Beasy

Justine McCullagh-Beasy

Sports journalist

Email: justine.mc@austcommunitymedia.com.au

Local News

Get the latest Warrnambool news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.