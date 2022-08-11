A Hampden league footballer who is adding to his repertoire will play in front of AFL recruiters.
South Warrnambool rebounding defender Luamon Lual will represent Vic Country in an under 17 futures game at Craigieburn on Sunday.
Advertisement
Roosters coach Mat Battistello said Lual's selection was "good reward for a lot of work".
"His method around his defensive craft has probably elevated his game to start to get selected in these sorts of squads," he said.
"His defensive craft has improved that much that he's winning 50-50 contests and he's getting the ball back and can show the flair he's got in his game."
Battistello said the Emmanuel College student, who is part of the NAB League system with GWV Rebels and aligned to the Western Bulldogs through its Next Generation Academy, was a game-changer.
"With ball in hand, he certainly plays with a lot of dare and freedom," he said.
"He's probably one of those metres-gained players where every time he gets a possessions it's ending up down the the field, that is his strongest attribute, his run-and-carry and kicking."
Lual will be eligible for the 2023 AFL draft.
Battistello said the Roosters community, in particular junior coach Sam Stevens, had worked hard with the teenager to prepare him.
"Him and the club have put some things in place to make sure he's not so much focused on getting drafted but doing the work and improving himself to make sure in another 12 months' time he will be ready," he said.
"I think it's pretty easy when you have that much talent to assume it's going to happen and to his credit, he's set some short and long-term goals two or three months ago which have seen a significant change in his output footy-wise. It's a credit to him because he's taken on responsibility for that."
Fellow South Warrnambool talent George Stevens, who is sidelined with a knee injury, is also part of the Vic Country under 17 program.
"Even though he's injured at the moment, that's how highly-credentialed the AFL community see George," Battistello said.
"He'll be involved in it as well which is great for him."
Vic Country will play NSW-ACT at 10am with Vic Metro and Queensland to follow at 1pm.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Advertisement
Email: justine.mc@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Email: justine.mc@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.