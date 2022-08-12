The Standard

Scam operators pretending to be a child in need of financial help

By Andrew Thomson
Updated August 12 2022 - 3:48am, first published 1:03am
New texting scam targets parents

Victoria Police cybercrime squad members are investigating reports of an emerging text messaging scam targeting parents, with scammers pretending to be a child in need of financial help.

