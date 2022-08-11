CHAMPION jumps jockey Steven Pateman will wear his trainers hat at Sunday's Coleraine race meeting.
Pateman, who holds a dual jumps jockey-trainers licence saddles up seven runners including four horses in the time honoured Great Western Steeplechase over 3600 metres.
Historic, Mapping, Laylite plus Power Of Words are his runners in the time honoured 'chase and the Western Australian born star jumps jockey rates Historic to be ridden by Aaron Mitchell his best chance of winning.
"I decided to take a break from riding on Sunday because we've got the seven runners so I thought I would help my wife Jess saddle up the horses," Pateman told The Standard.
"I'll be back riding at the big Ballarat jumps meeting next Sunday. Historic has won his two jumps starts around Coleraine and one of those was the Great Western last year.
"Coleraine can be a tricky sort of jumping course especially with the gap back onto the course proper. Aaron is a very good jockey and has a great understanding of Historic having won the Great Western on him last year."
Track conditions will play a big role in the chances of Pateman's other runners in the Great Western.
"Mapping and Laylite really appreciate heavy tracks," he said. "Power Of Words is better suited to dry ground."
Pateman's other runners are Arktika Klasse and Stan The Caddy in a maiden hurdle and Rosie Rose is his runner in the restricted hurdle.
Sunday's seven race program which includes four jumps races on the card kicks, off with a maiden hurdle due to begin at 12.35pm. The last race is scheduled to start at 4.35pm.
