The Standard

Champion jumps jockey Steven Pateman to wear trainers hat at Sunday race meeting

By Tim Auld
Updated August 12 2022 - 5:59am, first published August 11 2022 - 11:25pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
TRAINER FOR THE DAY: Champion jumps jockey Steven Pateman will saddle up seven horses on Sunday. Picture: Anthony Brady

CHAMPION jumps jockey Steven Pateman will wear his trainers hat at Sunday's Coleraine race meeting.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Warrnambool news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.