Mother-daughter duo Kate and Matilda Sewell are relishing the chance to line up as teammates ahead of a semi-final berth for Warrnambool.
With the Mermaids out to secure a grand final bid in Saturday's game against Sherbrooke, Kate, 45, and Matilda, 16, are excited for the challenge ahead.
Kate, a former Australian and WNBL player, is in her first Big V season since 2012 after receiving a call from coach Lee Primmer to suit up in the absence of Alana Strom (injury) and Olivia Fuller (unavailability). She said it felt surreal to pull on a Mermaids top again, with her appearances now spanning three decades (1990s, 2010s, 2020s).
"To be up on the court and listening to Lee (Primmer) coach, it's a bit weird," Kate said. "But I love being on the bench and hearing what Lee's saying and being part of the team. I feel pretty lucky to be able to do that."
Matilda, who has core memories at four-years-old of Kate playing for the Mermaids, is also enjoying the chance to see her mum in action. She said the only exception was when they "were arguing and had to go to training".
"It's something we'll be able to look back on and remember," Matilda said.
Both play the power forward position, and often line up against the other at training. Matilda said she didn't like to let her mum score, with both players extremely competitive.
They agreed they didn't like to see the other go down hard on the floor. On the flip side, Matilda said it was fun to see her mum "ball out".
"Sometimes she dribbles coast-to-coast, and I'm like 'yeah!'," Matilda said.
Kate said she enjoyed lining up with the Mermaids' younger talent, many of whom she's coached in junior programs at the Arc.
"It's good fun being out on the court with those girls," she said.
Matilda, who is putting up standout numbers this year, said she was soaking up tips from several experienced teammates, including Kate and fellow veterans Katie O'Keefe and Louise Brown.
"It's basically like having five coaches," she said. "Everyone gives you something. I read the game and know what's going on so much better."
She said the Mermaids would play like they "had nothing to lose" against top side Sherbrooke, with both team's sporting a double chance.
Kate and Matilda agree defence will be crucial against the Suns, who boast the competition's leading scorer and rebounder in Ariel Hearn and Alicia Carline.
"It's containing them, and if we play good defence and stop them from scoring, our offence usually comes," Matilda said.
The Mermaids play Sherbrooke at Upway High School from 6pm, Saturday.
Sports journalist at the Warrnambool Standard, with a strong interest in Australian Rules Football, basketball and women in sport. Email: meg.saultry@austcommunitymedia.com.au | mobile: 0475 949 802
