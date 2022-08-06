The Standard

Warrnambool's house auctions draw large crowds despite Reserve Bank's interest rate rise

William Huynh
By William Huynh
Updated August 6 2022 - 7:18am, first published 7:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
RISING INTEREST: An interest rate rise did little to curb auction attendance numbers on Saturday, but has seemingly slowed house price growth in Warrnambool. Picture: William Huynh

An early-week interest rate rise has done little to deter house hunters flocking to auctions but may have slowed property price growth across the city.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
William Huynh

William Huynh

Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Warrnambool news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.