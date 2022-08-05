The Standard

Platypus concerns raised over rural wedding venue proposal at Allansford

Katrina Lovell
By Katrina Lovell
Updated August 5 2022 - 7:58am, first published 6:00am
Rejected: Plans to turn an Airbnb into a wedding venue on the Hopkins River have been rejected by councillors. Picture: Chris Doheny

Plans to turn an Allansford Airbnb property into a wedding venue has been knocked back by Warrnambool City councillors with concerns raised over its impact on platypus in the Hopkins River.

Katrina Lovell

Katrina Lovell

Journalist

Katrina Lovell is a senior journalist at The Standard who covers council news and human interest stories.

