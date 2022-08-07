UPDATE, Monday, 7.30am:
A 51-year-old Tyrendarra man has been charged with making a bomb hoax.
Advertisement
Detective Sergeant Jason von Tunk, of the Portland police crime investigation unit, said the man was charged with that offence and making a false report to police late on Friday.
The man was interviewed, charged and released on strict bail conditions to appear in the Portland Magistrates Court on November 15.
Victoria Police bomb response unit officers travelled to Tyrendarra after reports explosive devices had been planted at a property.
About 7.30pm Thursday an incident started to unfold and police were called.
They went to a Tyrendarra property where they were alerted that explosive devices may have been planted around the property.
Those reports proved to be false after a search of the address.
On Friday: Victoria Police bomb response unit officers are on their way to a Tyrendarra address after reports explosive devices have been planted at a property.
Detective Sergeant Jason von Tunk, of the Portland police crime investigation unit, said officers were alerted to a situation which developed from 7.30pm Thursday.
A 51-year-old man after concerns were raised about his welfare.
Officers went to an address located on the Princes High at Tyrendarra.
They were alerted that explosive devices may have been planted around the property.
The property was cordoned off and contained.
The 51-year-old man was medically assessed after concerns were raised about his welfare and he was released into police custody.
He is currently being held in the Portland police station.
"Bomb Response Unit officers are on the way to the Tyrendarra address to assess the situation and police have applied and are waiting for a search warrant to be approved," Detective Sergeant von Tunk said.
IN OTHER NEWS:
Advertisement
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Have you signed up to The Standard's daily newsletter and breaking news emails? You can register below and make sure you are up to date with everything that's happening in the south-west.
Long-time senior journalist
Long-time senior journalist
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.