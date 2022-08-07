The Standard
Updated

A 51-year-old man has been charged and released on bail

AT
By Andrew Thomson
Updated August 7 2022 - 9:41pm, first published 9:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
False report: Police bomb response unit officers found claims explosive devices had been planted around a house were not true. This is a file image.

UPDATE, Monday, 7.30am:

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
AT

Andrew Thomson

Reporter

Long-time senior journalist

Local News

Get the latest Warrnambool news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.