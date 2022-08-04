Moyne Shire Council has nabbed respected planning expert Jodie McNamara from Warrnambool City Council to serve as its new economy and place director.
Council chief executive officer said Ms McNamara, who is the acting community development director at WCC, was "excited" to be joining Moyne.
Advertisement
"Ms McNamara is a qualified town planner with over 30 years of local government experience. Prior to her acting director role at Warrnambool, she was manager (of) city strategy and development," Mr Davis said.
"She brings a wealth of experience across a diverse range of portfolios, including statutory and strategic planning, recreation and culture, environment and sustainability, child and family services, community planning and policy and capacity, access & inclusion fields."
Ms McNamara will leave WCC in late August, with news of her departure coming just weeks after experienced finance manager David Harrington jumped to Corangamite Shire Council to "expand (his) skill set" as corporate and community services director.
Mr Davis said it was a coup to snap up someone with Ms McNamara's skills and track record.
"Ms McNamara has implemented significant projects, strategies and regulatory frameworks, I am thrilled Jodie is joining our executive leadership team and am looking forward to working with her to further advance these key areas for Council," he said.
The "economy and place" portfolio re-badges "economic development and planning" to better reflect the "key pillars" of the council strategic plan.
"Economy relates to events, customer experience, tourism (and) business, and place encapsulates our key roles in planning, building and environmental health," Mr Davis said.
IN OTHER NEWS:
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Have you signed up to The Standard's daily newsletter and breaking news emails? You can register below and make sure you are up to date with everything that's happening in the south-west.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.