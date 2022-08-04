The Standard

Moyne Shire snaps up Warrnambool City planning expert for director role

Ben Silvester
Ben Silvester
Updated August 5 2022 - 5:12am, first published August 4 2022 - 3:52am
Thrilled: Moyne Shire Council chief executive Brett Davis says he is looking forward to welcoming planning expert Jodie McNamara as the council's economy and place director.

Moyne Shire Council has nabbed respected planning expert Jodie McNamara from Warrnambool City Council to serve as its new economy and place director.

