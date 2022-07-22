Inspired by '80s icon Kate Bush, a group of dancers will turn Warrnambool's Fletcher Jones gardens into a sea of red next weekend.
The dancers, dressed in red, will perform as a flash mob to hit song Wuthering Heights - an idea that was first started in the UK in 2013.
Advertisement
Organiser Emily Lee-Ack said the idea of coming together, dressing beautifully and channelling the energy of Kate Bush had spread globally.
"There are events all around the world but this is the first time it has been done in Warrnambool," she said.
They have already held rehearsals and they expect between 30 and 50 people to take part, but there could be more.
"We created a facebook group and in the first 24-hours we had 100 members, it's up to 300 now," she said.
They will dance to the song Wuthering Heights which is based on the Emily Bronte's novel.
Bush has had a resurgence in popularity recently with her 80s classic Running Up That Hill back in the charts after featuring in the Netflix series Stranger Things.
"One of the beautiful things that Stranger Things has done is it has created a whole new generation of fans," she said.
The flash mob will be held on Saturday, July 30 at 1pm at Fletcher Jones Gardens.
IN OTHER NEWS:
Now just one tap with our new app: Digital subscribers now have the convenience of faster news, right at your fingertips with The Standard:
Have you signed up to The Standard's daily newsletter and breaking news emails? You can register below and make sure you are up to date with everything that's happening in the south-west.
Katrina Lovell is a senior journalist at The Standard who covers council news and human interest stories.
Katrina Lovell is a senior journalist at The Standard who covers council news and human interest stories.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.