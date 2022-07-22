The Standard

State of the environment report: Scientists warn region's flora and fauna at risk from climate destabilisation

By Jessica Greenan
Updated July 22 2022 - 6:11am, first published 4:35am
WARNING SIGNS: Leading scientists have put the south-west on notice, stating latest national findings paint a grim future for native flora and fauna, farming and tourism. Picture: Morgan Hancock

A five-year decline in the health of the environment is threatening Warrnambool's whale migration while more extreme weather events could devastate both livestock and crops and spur intensified toxic blooms.

