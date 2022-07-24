DEMAND has soared for locksmith services in the south-west prompting one to branch out on his own.
Terang's Ian Davis has racked up about 20 years in the industry - he services the Warrnambool, Moyne, Corangamite, Southern Grampians and Glenelg shires.
Mr Davis decided to run his own mobile lock and safe business for many reasons.
"(It's a) lifestyle (decision - I have two young children), for the working environment, customers needs and to give another choice of a locksmith in town," Mr Davis said.
He works on commercial and residential properties.
Mr Davis said people wanted simplicity in their life when it came to locks.
"Some want one key for the whole house while others are asking for digital door locks opened by using an app," he said.
Lillian is an experienced journalist who joined Warrnambool Standard in late 2021. She has a particular interest in writing stories on the arts and culture, health, education, breaking news, police stories, as well as human interest and profiles.
