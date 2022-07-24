The Standard

Ian Davis has started new mobile locksmith business New Lock and Safe Services

Lillian Altman
By Lillian Altman
July 24 2022 - 12:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
NEW BUSINESS: Terang locksmith Ian Davis has branched out opening his own business to service the south-west. Picture: Anthony Brady

DEMAND has soared for locksmith services in the south-west prompting one to branch out on his own.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Lillian Altman

Lillian Altman

Journalist

Lillian is an experienced journalist who joined Warrnambool Standard in late 2021. She has a particular interest in writing stories on the arts and culture, health, education, breaking news, police stories, as well as human interest and profiles.

Local News

Get the latest Warrnambool news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.