South-west students aged over eight requested to wear masks

By Andrew Thomson
Updated July 19 2022 - 3:43am, first published July 18 2022 - 10:05pm
Students aged over eight requested to wear masks in schools

Victorian students aged eight and over are being requested to wear masks indoors as part of new Department of Education advice but schools won't be required to ban children who don't.

Andrew Thomson

