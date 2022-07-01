VISITORS to Warrnambool Art Gallery this weekend will gain an insight into Warrnambool-born Daniel Newell's world.
Daniel, who uses the pronouns Daniel and they, is also known under their drag quing (queen and king) name Dandrogyny.
They are a dancer, maker, performance artist, educator and graduate of the Victorian College of the Arts who lived in Warrnambool for 18 years before spending the next 18 in Melbourne.
They are undertaking the Chunky Move and Warrnambool Art Gallery residency at WAG, which is available to view until the end of Sunday.
"For me, Warrnambool was a very transformative place so returning to this beautiful rich country is quite overwhelming but really quite positive and amazing," Daniel said.
Daniel still has family and friends living in Warrnambool and surrounding areas, including his grandmother who lives in Port Fairy.
"It's a real honour to be in this art gallery exploring ideas around identity, childhood and expression," they said.
"I think my ambition within the space in George Lance Gallery was to lean into the idea of decolonising the space, the body and sitting with deep thought and respect to my family and elders and Indigenous families and elders.
"For me it's important to keep decolonisation at the front of my mind."
Daniel's work also explores the ideas of belonging in a rural context.
Daniel said anyone visiting the exhibition space would see a mix of object theatre, contemporary dance, performance art and physical theatre installation.
"(It's) an extravaganza that would rival the sound and light show at Flagstaff Hill," they joked.
Daniel said it also was a nod to local landmarks and sculptures.
In their life, Daniel has dabbled with drag elements for almost a decade.
"That's been a way for me to really step into my young queer youthful heart and kind of lead by example of non-binary, non-normative practice and representation," they said. "Drag has been a real joyous space and kind of a holding space for others."
Lillian is an experienced journalist who joined Warrnambool Standard in late 2021. She has a particular interest in writing stories on the arts and culture, health, education, breaking news, police stories, as well as human interest and profiles.
