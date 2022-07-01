RUPAUL's Drag Race Down Under stars Etcetera Etcetera and Art Simone will bring glitz and glamour to Hamilton this Sunday.
They will conduct a pre-show make-up seminar from 2-5pm followed by a show from 7.30-10pm.
ETC said the idea came from both stars watching lots of television during lockdowns.
She said it was special to perform for regional audiences who had never seen a drag show.
"It's a luxury to leave an imprint on a new audience," ETC said.
She said the television show Drag Race brought drag into the mainstream.
"It's not just a gimmick, we're now valid entertainers adding a great addition to a project," ETC said.
"It gives everyone more of an understanding of the people behind the drag."
Lillian is an experienced journalist who joined Warrnambool Standard in late 2021. She has a particular interest in writing stories on the arts and culture, health, education, breaking news, police stories, as well as human interest and profiles.
