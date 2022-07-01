The Standard

Volcano Produce to donate cabbages to Warrnambool Food Share

Jessica Howard
By Jessica Howard
Updated July 1 2022 - 5:34am, first published 2:30am
CHARITABLE: Warrnambool and District Food Share chief executive officer Amanda Hennessy with Georgia and Ben Pohlner of Volcano Produce. Picture: Chris Doheny

Fruit and veggie price hikes are hurting a Warrnambool charity as it works to keep up with increased demand of emergency food hampers.

Journalist

Email: jessica.howard@warrnamboolstandard.com.au

