Corangamite Shire councillors unanimously vote through $58 million budget for 2022-23 financial year

By Jessica Greenan
Updated June 28 2022 - 12:18pm, first published 12:14pm
Shire's budget unanimously adopted but delivery will be 'difficult'

Councillors have unanimously voted through Corangamite Shire's $58 million budget for the 2022-23 financial year but one says its delivery will be "difficult".

Local News

