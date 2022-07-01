The Standard

High demand for blocks in new Warrnambool housing estate

Monique Patterson
By Monique Patterson
Updated July 1 2022 - 6:45am, first published 6:15am
STRONG DEMAND: Ray White Warrnambool's Djarah De Haan, Harry Ponting, Fergus Torpy and Chris Thomas at the city's Yallambee Estate. Picture: Chris Doheny

A new 400-450-lot subdivision is on the horizon for Warrnambool's Wollaston Road.

