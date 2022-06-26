Nirranda coach Brayden Harkness was delighted by his side's defensive work in their comprehensive Warrnambool and District league win over Allansford.
The table-topping Blues only conceded one goal for the match, running away 15.17 (107) to 1.5 (11) winners.
"It was a pretty impressive display from us in the end," Harkness said.
"I think defensively we set up really well and were pretty ruthless.
"Anytime that you hold an opposition to just one goal you come away pretty pleased with that.
"We know it starts up the field and I thought our midfield work was good and we didn't allow entries and when we did we were able to repel them pretty well."
Jeremy Stacey kicked five goals for the Blues while Ethan Harvey-Cleary was their standout player.
Harkness said the Blues still had areas to refine despite sitting one win clear in first place.
"We harp on it a bit but our forward entries we know we can still improve there," he said.
"We're getting lots of it in there but we're probably not getting it in as clean as we would like.
"We can't be too picky and we can't have too much to complain about given it was a fairly strong win."
Matt is a sports journalist at The Standard.
