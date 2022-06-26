A-League legend Archie Thompson was in Warrnambool on Saturday casting his eye over the next generation of junior soccer talent and mingling with the region's fans.
Advertisement
The former Socceroo and Melbourne Victory talisman conducted a junior clinic in the afternoon for some budding Warrnambool Rangers' juniors at Jones Oval.
He then spoke at the Rangers' first sportsman's night which saw South-West soccer fans gather at City Memorial Bowls Club for a Q&A with the former Socceroo, as well as a memorabilia raffle.
Upon arrival, Thompson told The Standard that he was looking forward to the clinic.
"I'm excited to see the kids and see if there's any young talented Matildas or Socceroos," he said.
The 43-year-old, who was capped by the Socceroos 54 times and scored 28 goals, said speaking at a sportsman's night was "always good".
"I haven't done one of these for a long time," Thompson said.
"I'm hoping that no one's heard what the stories are. Maybe I'll try and re-jig them a bit."
Meeting a former Socceroo isn't something that happens everyday for junior soccer players in South-West Victoria.
Thompson, who was raised in Albury-Wodonga, understands what it's like growing up in an area where soccer isn't the dominant code.
"I know what it's like sometimes when you don't necessarily get many people (visit) that have done stuff in the sport or any sport," he said.
"I'm pretty grateful and blessed that the guys here at Rangers have brought me along.
"It's strange because from here to Melbourne I reckon I didn't see one soccer ground. But that's OK if we can get these numbers and get kids engaged in any sport, I'm pretty happy with that."
MORE SPORT:
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Matt is a sports journalist at The Standard.
Matt is a sports journalist at The Standard.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.