SOPHIE Smith's September will be jam-packed with her two favourite sports.
The Emmanuel College student will play netball for Victoria at the School Sport Australia 12 and under championships in Woolongong before swapping to her Warrnambool Mermaids' basketball jersey for the Australian under 14 club championships in Sydney.
Smith, 12, has played basketball for four years - her dad Shane is a respected junior coach - and took up netball next last year.
She plays for South Warrnambool and likes to line up in either centre or goal defence.
Smith, who prides herself on her speed and decision-making on the court, will also trial for the Vic Country under 14 basketball team next week as a guard option.
The sports-mad Smith, who has two older siblings, said Wednesdays were her only free night after school as she keeps busy with training.
"They are both a lot of fun. I enjoying playing with my friends," she said.
"I just like playing the sports."
