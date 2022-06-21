North Melbourne star Ben Cunnington is ramping up his training loads but the club says the well-respected midfield general is under no pressure to return to the field this season.
The Cobden export - who recently overcame testicular cancer - hasn't played a game of AFL football since the round 19, 2021 win against Carlton but is slowly re-integrating with the main group as he nears a potential return to the field in 2022.
Advertisement
The 30-year-old who was drafted in 2009 has played 227 games and is still considered one of the club's most important players having won two best and fairest awards across a brilliant career as an inside midfielder.
North Melbourne head of performance Kevin White said the veteran was progressing well in his recovery and would ramp up his loads in coming weeks.
"'Cunners' is going really well, he's moved to two high-condition sessions on ground to three," White said.
"He's probably had three to four weeks of that now and has integrated back to some of the football drills.
"Over the next few weeks it's about getting him in a percentage of training and a percentage of conditioning."
MORE SPORT:
White said the two-time Syd Barker medal winner would be given as much time as needed both physically and mentally before considering a return to the field.
"We're looking now at a really strong three-week block for 'Cunners' to start that integration with the group and then we'll re-assess where he lies in terms of his head and his body for a return to play," he said.
"There's no real pressure on him of having a date to return to play but the pleasing thing is he's got a real return to play mindset at the minute.
"He's graduating week-on-week through some really good loads and consistent loading so it's another really good step for 'Cunners'."
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Now just one tap with our new app: Digital subscribers now have the convenience of faster news, right at your fingertips with The Standard:
Have you signed up to The Standard's daily newsletter and breaking news emails? You can register below and make sure you are up to date with everything that's happening in the south-west.
Advertisement
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.