The Standard

Cobden export Ben Cunnington ramps up training loads with North Melbourne, return to play possible

Nick Creely
By Nick Creely
Updated June 22 2022 - 12:00am, first published June 21 2022 - 11:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
RAMPING UP: North Melbourne star Ben Cunnington is nearing a return to the footy field. Picture: Morgan Hancock

North Melbourne star Ben Cunnington is ramping up his training loads but the club says the well-respected midfield general is under no pressure to return to the field this season.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Nick Creely

Nick Creely

Sports Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Warrnambool news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.