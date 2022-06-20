DID Port Fairy make unwanted Hampden league history when it finished a senior football game scoreless on Saturday?
The unusual scoreline - North Warrnambool Eagles won 31.20 (206) to 0.0 (0) at Bushfield Recreation Reserve - has been a hot topic among league followers.
Advertisement
The Standard spoke to a handful of passionate and knowledgeable football people about whether it had occurred in the competition's top grade before.
None could remember it happening and all have followed the competition for decades.
The Evergreen Hampden book provides a detailed account of the league's history between 1930 and 1976.
It recorded 'scores to forget' in the post-war era, from 1946 through to the book's completion in 1976.
Two teams - Koroit and Warrnambool - went goalless against Terang in 1964.
Both managed to hit the scoreboard, kicking 0.4 each.
Port Fairy, which played in a senior grand final just six years ago, is winless after 10 matches in 2022.
The Seagulls have lost six by more than 100 points, two of those by 200-plus.
Those who spoke to The Standard said it was sad to see a team endure a scoreless game, describing it as "heartbreaking" and "a sad day for football".
It came on a weekend where three of the five senior games were decided by triple figures as it battles lob-sided contests in the post-COVID era.
MORE SPORT:
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Email: justine.mc@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Email: justine.mc@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.