The Standard

Is Port Fairy's scoreless senior game in a league of its own?

Justine McCullagh-Beasy
By Justine McCullagh-Beasy
Updated June 21 2022 - 6:41am, first published June 20 2022 - 5:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
TOUGH DAY AT THE OFFICE: Hard-working Port Fairy footballer George Swarbrick handballs during the Seagulls' 206-point loss to North Warrnambool Eagles. Picture: Anthony Brady

DID Port Fairy make unwanted Hampden league history when it finished a senior football game scoreless on Saturday?

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Justine McCullagh-Beasy

Justine McCullagh-Beasy

Sports journalist

Email: justine.mc@austcommunitymedia.com.au

Local News

Get the latest Warrnambool news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.