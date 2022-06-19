COBDEN is brimming with confidence after knocking off the previously-unbeaten South Warrnambool while Hamilton Kangaroos' draw with Koroit gives its finals attempt a boost.
The Bombers, with coach Sophie Hinkley watching from home due to COVID-19 protocols, ended the Roosters' winning streak at nine games on Saturday.
Hinkley said defensive nous sparked the 50-45 result against a Roosters' side missing dominant goal defence Carly Watson due to injury.
"The biggest thing for us was they came back and were within a goal in the last quarter," she said.
"When we have played other teams and that's happened, we haven't had the composure that we needed to regain that and push through for a win.
"They came to within a goal and we stretched it back out to five which was the biggest confidence booster for us."
The non-playing mentor said the Bombers adhered to structures.
"We played the game plan we have looked at playing the last few weeks," Hinkley said.
"It was a blessing for us having played South in the first few rounds. We knew that gave us a really good opportunity to see their strengths and also to recognise which areas we needed to work on to beat them and also beat any team.
"Our defensive pressure was really important. Rem McCann played against Hollie (Phillips).
"Remeny played a beautiful game off the body and reading the play. We have been doing lots of work with her at keeper, just using it as a strength against taller opponents.
"Our defensive unit was really good at stopping the ball coming in. I think they put lots of pressure going into the goal circle."
Hinkley said she was pleased to help the side albeit in an usual capacity.
"We live-stream our games onto our private Facebook group so I watched via that and I called into the quarter breaks," she said.
"Nadine McNamara was coaching but, being a player, we both don't love coaching and playing especially in a tough game so I was able to make changes and give feedback. I think it worked well.
"She said when I phoned in it gave the girls something to focus on, having to listen quite carefully."
Hamilton Kangaroos' finals quest received a boost after drawing with top-five side Koroit.
Roos coach Nat O'Dea said it was a 33-goal turnaround from their round one contest against the Saints, highlighting her team's improvement.
"We played a brilliant first half. We were by up as much as nine to be honest," she said.
"But history shows Koroit was always going to come back and we also have a history of not playing 60 minutes of netball yet.
"Our third quarter wasn't bad, Koroit just stepped it up. We have nothing but positives about getting a draw or two points off Koroit because that's what we need to get into finals."
O'Dea, who was without midcourter Kellie Sommerville (injury) and Eve Duckmanton (unavailable), praised former mentor Kelsey Lewis who led a patient attack.
"Kelsey did a lot of work. Her movement was patient and precise," she said.
"She is such a steadying ship for us."
Leesa Iredell, who has battled injury, played three quarters and provided on-court leadership.
In other games, Warrnambool scored a crucial two-goal win against Portland and North Warrnambool Eagles accounted for Port Fairy 56-30.
