FIRST-year Magpie Lily Eldridge is committed to helping Camperdown rise up the Hampden league netball ladder.
The midcourter was buoyed by the Pies' confidence-boosting 59-54 win against Terang Mortlake on Saturday.
It was their third win in 10 matches and the recruit is keen to use it as a building block to more success in the second half of the season.
"Everyone is like a little family. I have lots of netball mums because my parents can't make it every week," Eldridge said.
"It's just like the best club I have ever been to. We're in a hard phase with both footy and netball rebuilding but I think the morale is really good.
"Everyone knows it's coming from a good place and we'll get to the top of the ladder one day."
Camperdown bounced out to a 10-goal lead at three-quarter-time before Terang Mortlake, which slipped to 2-8, clawed back to within three goals multiple times in the final term.
"Terang did not give up. We had the 10-goal lead at three-quarter-time... they just kept chipping away at it," Eldridge said.
"We probably lost our heads a little bit. We have a lot of young girls on the court, we had a blood rule and a few little things didn't go our way but as a team we all grinded together nicely and it was a good team win.
"I felt Sophie Conheady dominated the centre. They changed a few different girls onto her and she couldn't be stopped."
Eldridge is upbeat about the Magpies' prospects on the run home.
"Even against North last week - we beat them in two of our quarters - (it means) moving forward if we can just play that consistent four quarters of netball that we did today I think we'll be a force to be reckoned with," she said.
Camperdown coach Leah Sinnott said the win was the culmination of a period of hard work.
"It was scary there in the last quarter but we feel like we've been building to this," she said.
"We feel we've played some good three-quarter games and we've been close to a lot of the teams that are in the top-five or six, so it's just good to see we could finally put that four-quarter effort in and come away with a win."
Teenager Ruby Conheady spent a stint in goal shooter in the tense final term when Krystal Baker was forced off with the blood rule.
"There was a lot of pressure on her, the poor thing," Sinnott said.
"When she has played for us in the open team, she's been our keeper. We haven't had her in goals yet but she can play there and she did really well coming on in a tight pressure situation."
Sinnott said it showed maturity beyond her team's years to steady after the Bloods clawed back on multiple occasions.
"A couple of turnovers and lazy pass options from us and all of a sudden it crept back to within two at one point," she said. "It was a testament to the girls because we do have a lot of young players and to keep their heads knowing there was that pressure on of a possible turnaround (was pleasing)."
Camperdown was thrilled to see its attacking game click.
"Usually I have been talking about how well our defence has been doing but I felt like this was a game where our attack caught up and we have balance through the court now," Sinnott said.
"I thought Mary Place at goal attack, her work rate was phenomenal. She shot really well, her percentage was really high, and I thought between Krystal Baker and Sophie Conheady their drive (was great).
"Then we had little Ella Sadler at wing defence who turned over cleaned balls over one after the other."
