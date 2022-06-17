Man arrested after police raid, released pending enquiries

A 38-year-old man has been assisting police with their enquiries into a burglary at a Warrnambool bike shop in the west of the city.
Detective Senior Constable Derek Verity, of the Warrnambool police crime investigation unit, said officers executed a search warrant at a Mack Street property on Friday morning.
The raid was launched in relation to a burglary at Royal Bikes on June 10 when an offender forced entry through the front glass doors of the shop.
A man was arrested at the address, taken into custody and questioned.
He was later released pending further investigation by detectives.
A $7000 mountain bike was stolen during the burglary, which lasted about two minutes and the bike was located by a security guard in Hoddle Street later that night.
Anyone with information about the burglary is requested to contact Warrnambool police or Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.
