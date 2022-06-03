Tony Abbott had just returned from climate change talks with Pacific Island leaders. Following that meeting Mr Abbott, Mr Dutton and Mr Morrison were conversing at a meeting in Canberra. Realising the meeting was running late, Mr Dutton joked that it was running on 'Cape York time'. He followed it up with, 'Time doesn't mean anything when you have water lapping at your door'



Melburnians are too scared to go out to restaurants because of African gangs



Bring white South African farmers to Australia because they're being persecuted



Malcolm Fraser bringing Lebanese Muslims to Australia in the 1970s is part of the reason for Australians joining ISIS



His refusal to allow asylum seekers access to medical care on the mainland



Deliberately walking out on the apology to the stolen generation in Parliament.



In response to the Greens' idea to boost the refugee intake by 50,000 he said, 'they won't be numerate or literate in their own language, let alone English. They would be taking Australian jobs and would languish in the unemployment and Medicare queues!'

