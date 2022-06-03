Alex Dyson, with the backing of billionaire Simon Holmes à Court's Climate 200 group, listened to the polls.
He ran an effective campaign on the key issues, climate change, the environment and the need for a federal anti-corruption commission. He presented as a strong alternative. His timing was also right.
Voters are tired of major parties bickering internally and ignoring medium and long-term visions.
Mr Dyson did a lot more than your editorial acknowledges.
First, it is important to note that having run in Wannon in 2019, Alex was aware of issues of concern to both himself and to Wannon voters.
Second, his campaign was informed and endorsed by the Voices of Wannon who had worked throughout 2021, holding Kitchen Table Conversations across Wannon using Zoom during COVID, seeking the views of many Wannon voters, including those new to Wannon in the east, about their priorities.
Further, it was not 'the backing of Climate 200' that motivated and funded the campaign.
Alex very largely funded the campaign himself, aided by many small donations from VoW volunteers who became active in his campaign, and other locals.
Yes some funding was received from Climate 200, but that only became available once its board had determined that Alex actually had considerable community support.
It is important for all of us in Wannon to see that this campaign grew from Alex's own views and energy, and from genuine and real impatience on behalf of the community with the lethargy, inaction and lack of community funding provided by our current 'representative'.
Dr Deb Campbell, Deans Marsh
Peter Dutton, leader of the Liberal Party? Obviously the party didn't join the dots after the recent election.
Mr Dutton's trail of racist comments and examples of disgraceful behaviour are littered throughout his career.
Here are but a few examples:
Another man of vision and compassion!
Gavin Arnott, Allansford
I understand Dan Tehan's swipe at the lack of funding from the state government is probably well-deserved and is part of his "Rah Rah - Go our Team" leading into the coming state election.
But having seen the billions of pork-barrelling dollars funneled unashamedly into Corangamite over the past three federal elections (at the cost of many much-needed projects elsewhere), we need to accept it's only Dan playing politics by ignoring his own shortcomings in his ability to obtain a fair share of federal funding of the past.
Gary Sayer, Warrnambool
It is time for a new vision? Let's get behind a re-invigorated residential rehab committee as they step out and think big.
Repeated denial of funding is a harsh message.
Let's face up to it and abandon the Dennington project and catch the attention of funding sources with a state-of-the-art project in a spacious, sheltered, safe environment where participants can get meaningfully engaged.
Murray Kingsley, Dennington
