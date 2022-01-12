news, federal-election,

Former Triple J host, media personality and author Alex Dyson will take another tilt at politics, throwing his hat in the ring as an independent candidate for his home seat of Wannon for this year's federal election. It's the second time he's run for office after his surprise last-minute entry to the 2019 campaign, which saw him gain international attention for a humorous and low-budget campaign video where he presented policies through interpretative dance before leaping into the ocean from the Warrnambool breakwater, fully clothed. He also brought a final surprise to the election three years ago, when he received 9260 votes, or 10.35 per cent of the primary vote, in the election that returned incumbent Liberal Dan Tehan and the Coalition government. "Running for parliament and meeting the people who make Wannon great was one of the most enriching experiences of my life," Mr Dyson said. "By running a second time, I hope to communicate just how serious I am about finally giving our home the representation it deserves. "Someone who will actually advocate for the area, not the factional power brokers of Canberra who continue to take regional Australians for granted." His candidacy is centred on "putting people first" and returning transparency to federal politics, with climate change, strengthening regional health services, and roads, rail and internet connectivity the focus of his campaign. "Our area has been governed by the same politicians for decades, and we've had the same issues for decades. This is not a coincidence," Mr Dyson said. "Together, we can take action and give our leaders the wake-up call they so desperately need." His family moved to Warrnambool before he was born when his father Ian landed a job at Fletcher Jones. He attended Warrnambool Primary School and Warrnambool College, and got his first radio experience at Warrnambool community radio station 3WAY-FM before a successful media career. Members of Voices of Wannon, a community group formed at the start of 2021 to improve the standard of political representation in Wannon, unanimously endorsed Mr Dyson as an independent. Group convenor Shelly Murrell said Mr Dyson's views aligned with those expressed by over 170 people across Wannon and published in the group's report What Wannon Wants. "Alex Dyson's views closely match those of the people we talked to," Ms Murrell said. "Just like everyone else in Wannon, he is frustrated by the lack of integrity, inaction and political infighting in federal politics." RELATED CONTENT:

