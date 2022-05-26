Dennington will be without in-form ruckman Reggie Barling for Saturday's fascinating Warrnambool and District clash against Panmure, with the Dogs confirming at least two changes to the side.
Dogs coach Ben Thornton told The Standard the big man, who has been in strong touch in recent weeks, would miss with knee soreness.
Advertisement
"He's been massive for us so it's a big loss, especially in the past couple of weeks he's been great," he said.
"Reggie has found momentum, so it's disappointing. But Jordan Garner will step up, he's been swapping with Reggie already and has been unreal in the first half of the year.
"We'll rely on him, but it's a challenge because Reggie has been doing it for a year and a half alongside him.
"There will be a couple others that will go through there too."
Thornton also confirmed reliable goal kicker Josh Stapleton would miss with injury.
"It's definitely a loss so we'll miss his leadership, and being such a young team he's been enormous," he said.
Josh Lock returns to the Dogs side in a welcome relief, while youngster Dakota Davidson returns to the side from the under 18s.
The playing-coach said his sixth-placed side which pushed Merrivale only a week ago was ready for the challenge of Panmure.
"They're a great side, they've come out and had some big wins this year," he said. "Banty has them going really well, so we're looking for a four-quarter effort."
MORE SPORT:
Panmure, meanwhile, will also swing a few changes in the huge clash, with coach Chris Bant to return from injury after missing the past three weeks.
Bradley Gedye and Matt Colbert also return to the team to further bolster the Bulldogs' outfit, while Tom Wright (back) and Luke Hynes (unavailable) will miss at this stage, with Bant wary of the 'surprise packet' in Dennington.
"They're in great form, probably the form team in the competition," he said.
"It'll be tight, tough footy like it always is against Dennington, and they have some good movers up forward from what we hear."
Nirranda will once again flick around the magnets as it prepares for a road-trip against Old Collegians, with the undefeated Blues to unveil a debutant.
Patrick Lee will make his senior debut, with coach Brayden Harkness excited to see what he can produce.
Advertisement
"He's been a long-term helper at the club, co-coach of our under 18s, and has taken on a lot of jobs and roles we've asked him to so it's great reward for effort," he said.
Dylan Willsher and Luke Weel will both miss the clash through unavailability, while Danny Craven is nursing some niggling injuries and will miss just the one week.
John Paulin returns to the Blues side, as does Bronte McCann from a finger injury.
"It wouldn't be a week at Nirranda without some changes," Harkness said.
The Blues mentor said it was vital his side didn't drop the intensity against the Warriors.
"We don't take any game lightly and we certainly don't want to lose any momentum heading into a big game," he said.
Advertisement
"We want to play our style the way we want - we can't deviate from our game depending on who the opposition is."
In other major teams news, as floated by South Rovers mentor Adam Matheson through the week, star spearhead Tim Ryan has been named for his return, with the forward to play his first match in a few weeks, while vice-captain Dylan Cox will also slot back in as the Lions slowly welcome back key cogs ahead of the must-win match against Allansford.
*Teams are supplied by clubs
Timboon Demons v Kolora-Noorat
Timboon Demons
B: A.Doak, C.Dower, H.Stansfield
Advertisement
HB: N.Gillingham, C.Trotter, S.Newey
C: C.Mitchell, B.Kelly, J.Fowler
HF: S.Negrello, T.Thorburn, K.Delaney
F: T.Hunt, B.Bacon
R: A.Hunt, M.Hickey, B.Newey
Int: M.Wallace, H.Williams, B.Matthews, T.Smurthwaite
Advertisement
Kolora-Noorat
B: J.Brooks, J.Sinnott, S.O'Connor
HB: L.Tebble, N.Bourke, N.Marshall
C: J.Moloney, J.Vaughan, J.Moloney
HF: B.Reid, T.Glennen, S.Boyd
F: T.Beasley, B.Williams, P.Baker
Advertisement
R: J.Dillon, S.Kenna, L.McConnell
Int: J.Carlin, N.Castersen, T.Henderson, H.Darcy
South Rovers v Allansford
South Rovers
B: B.Cooper, S.Wilde, K.Moloney
HB: N.Murphy, T.Wilson, A.Seabrook
Advertisement
C: J.Bacon, J.Dowd, S.Williams
HF: J.Higgins, J.Dalton, D.Cox
F: T.Ryan, J.Bell, K.Lenehan
R: T.Bowman, J.Fedley, T.Harman
Int: T.Wood, P.Higgins, T.Bishop, M.Picken
Allansford
Advertisement
B: B.Fedley, J.Kirkwood, S.Kilpatrick
HB: B.Edge, J.McGee, C.Day
C: T.Knowles, L.Nowell, J.Crispe
HF: Z.Jamieson, B.Lenehan, D.Wynd
F: R.Buck, B.Hunger, J.Medley
R: T.Jones, R.Hare, L.Lusher
Advertisement
Int: J.Baker, C.Mclean, H.Searle
Dennington v Panmure
Dennington
B: T.Noonan, G.Serra, J.Malone
HB: D.Threlfall, T.Lee, L.Pearson
C: J.Noonan, T.Fitzgerald, C.Simms
Advertisement
HF: B.Thornton, Z.McKenna, L.Campbell-Gavin
F: T.Noonan, J.Brown, S.Lee
R: B.Baker, J.Lock, S.Curtis
Int: M.Dwyer, J.Garner, D.Davidson, E.Dowd
Panmure
B: P.Ryan, J.Norton, N.Keane
Advertisement
HB: T.Gardiner, L.Lyons, M.Kenny
C: L.Kew, P.Mahony, M.Colbert
HF: B.Purcell, C.Bant, T.Mahony
F: L.Bishop, Z.Reeves, S.Mahony
R: L.McLeod, J.Moloney, B.Gedye
Int: T.Murnane, W.Pomorin, I.Sinnott, H.Turnham
Advertisement
Old Collegians v Nirranda
Old Collegians
B: J.Cust, M.Crosier, E.Barker
HB: H.Hall, N.Wallace, J.Dunne
C: D.Gleeson, A.Grant, H.White
HF: J.Nyikos, K.Bidmade, N.Forth
Advertisement
F: B.Keane, J.Brooks, B.England
R: M.Riddell, T.Lewis, C.Barby
Int: P.Keane, J.Cleaver, H.Jenkins, B.Brooks
Nirranda
B: P.McDowall, L.Weel, B.McCann
HB: R.Nutting, M.Lloyd
Advertisement
C: D.Philp, A.Lane, L.Irving
HF: J.Stacey, J.Willsher, M.Primmer
F: J.Folkes, D.Lees, J.Lee
R: H.Giblin, E.Harvey-Cleary, J.Paulin
Int: J.Walsh, T.Coates, P.Lee
Russells Creek v Merrivale
Advertisement
Russells Creek
B: D.Herbertson, M.Rook, J.Forth Bligh
HB: Z.Welsford, T.Wason, L.McKane
C: Z.Timms, S.Alberts, B.Rudland-Castles
HF: J.Chatfield, T.Smith, B.Hewett
F: C.Templeton, W.McPhee, X.McCartney
Advertisement
R: D.Burns, P.Chatfield, D.Nicholson
Int: C.Mifsud, S.Grinter, D.Cross
Merrivale
B: W.Lenehan, T.Stephens, J.Fary
HB: O.Doukas, J.Sobey, J.Gleeson
C: T.McLean, H.Owen, J.Wilson
Advertisement
HF: N.Krepp, L.Byrne, J.Neave
F: M.Hausler, B.Bell, J.Brooks
R: D.Scoble, B.McCutcheon, C.Rix
Int: M.Sandow, J.Britton, T.Kelson
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Advertisement
Now just one tap with our new app: Digital subscribers now have the convenience of faster news, right at your fingertips with The Standard:
Have you signed up to The Standard's daily newsletter and breaking news emails? You can register below and make sure you are up to date with everything that's happening in the south-west.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.