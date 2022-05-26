The Standard

WDFNL teams: Panmure coach returns from injury, Dennington lose key cog while Blues ring more changes

Nick Creely
By Nick Creely
Updated May 26 2022 - 10:16am, first published 7:03am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
BIG CHANCE: Dennington is confident Jordan Garner can hold his own in the ruck division. Picture: Chris Doheny

Dennington will be without in-form ruckman Reggie Barling for Saturday's fascinating Warrnambool and District clash against Panmure, with the Dogs confirming at least two changes to the side.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Nick Creely

Nick Creely

Sports Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Warrnambool news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.