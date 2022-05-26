Warrnambool Rangers recruit Tiegan Kavanagh is happy and settling into life in the south-west after finally making the move from the Central Coast in October.
The 24-year-old admits the climate of Warrnambool has taken some getting used to, but on-field the Rangers newcomer has been a significant inclusion in the Ballarat and District association, leading the club with eight goals after six matches, showcasing her class and skills around the net.
"It's been an enjoyable season so far, it was frustrating at the start, the girls are young and haven't got a lot of experience but as the weeks have gone on we've really grown as a team," she said of the sixth-placed Rangers.
"After three heavy losses the girls were down in the dumps but we've come off three wins now and the vibe is really, really good.
"It's humbling, we've played all but every game with 11 players so we haven't had any subs. The girls' fitness is really improving but it's nice. We're not one of the strongest teams but we're competitive with a new crew after being out of the competition for three years."
The gun striker has been playing soccer since she was seven, playing for Budgewoi on the Central Coast where she made her first grade debut at the age of 16.
She hasn't looked back, playing almost a decade of quality soccer at home.
Kavanagh made the move to Warrnambool to be close to her partner, and while it's taken some adjustment, it's now home.
"My partner lives here in Warrnambool so after two and a half years of COVID stopping basically everything, it was time for one of us to make the move," she said.
"She's got her own business here so it was easy for me to move down here. I'm definitely finding it cold here, and from what I've heard I haven't seen anything yet.
"Where I'm from, you can get around in shorts and a jumper in winter."
The experienced footballer said throughout her soccer journey she'd always been the one sitting back and learning from others, but taking on a leadership position at the Rangers had been an enjoyable experience.
She wants to be someone her younger and more inexperienced teammates can turn to for guidance.
"The standard is not as high as back home so to be honest I found it challenging at the start," she said.
"But as the weeks go on I'm finding it nice to teach the girls whereas I've always been one of the younger ones just watching on.
"Being one of the older ones in the group and being able to show some of the younger players some skills is great."
