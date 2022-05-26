The Standard

Warrnambool Rangers recruit Tiegan Kavanagh settling in to life in south-west, relishing leadership on-field

Nick Creely
By Nick Creely
Updated May 26 2022 - 6:49am, first published 6:30am
NEW SURROUNDINGS: Warrnambool Rangers recruit Tiegan Kavanagh is leading the way this season. Picture: Morgan Hancock

Warrnambool Rangers recruit Tiegan Kavanagh is happy and settling into life in the south-west after finally making the move from the Central Coast in October.

Sports Journalist

